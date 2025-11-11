Houston crime: Homeless man attacked in front of South Post Oak store, dies at hospital

The Brief An investigation is underway after authorities said a homeless man was attacked in front of a store and later died at the hospital. According to Houston police, the incident occurred in the 10800 block of South Post Oak on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said a homeless man was walking in front of the store when he was approached by someone who knocked him to the ground.



An investigation is underway after authorities said a homeless man was attacked in front of a store and later died at the hospital.

According to Houston police, the incident occurred in the 10800 block of South Post Oak on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said a homeless man was walking in front of the store when he was approached by someone who knocked him to the ground.

The homeless man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

No suspect information has been released.