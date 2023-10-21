Houston crime: FBI officials searching for 'Playbook Pilferer'

FBI Houston needs your help locating the ‘Playbook Pilferer,' who apparently has stuck again at another bank on Friday, officials said.

Authorities said the suspect robbed two banks in northwest Houston/Harris County between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The first location was the Wells Fargo at 6907 FM 1960 West, and the second location was the Houston Federal Credit Union at 5302 FM 1960 West.

Officials said the bank robber is described as a Black male in his mid 40s to early 50s, approximately 5'10" to 6" tall, medium to heavy build, with shoulder-length slat and pepper dreadlocks.

The suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, reflective sunglasses, and a black surgical mask.

He was last seen leaving the second bank on foot.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.