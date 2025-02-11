Houston crime: FBI Houston, HSI Houston, arrest 3 suspected Tren de Aragua associates

The Brief Three suspected members of Tren de Aragua were arrested on Tuesday morning in Houston. The suspected members were allegedly part of a multi-state TdA sex trafficking ring that threatened and abused victims. The arrests were made by FBI Houston and HSI Houston who assisted FBI Nashville.



Three suspected members of Tren de Aragua were arrested by authorities in Houston on Tuesday morning.

Three suspected Tren de Aragua associates arrested in Houston

What we know:

According to a post on X, FBI Houston agents and HSI Houston, assisted FBI Nashville, with arresting the three suspected associates.

Officials said those arrested were allegedly part of a multi-state TdA sex trafficking ring that threatened and abused victims.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the arrests took place in the Houston area on Tuesday.

Officials did not provide any information regarding who the suspects are or the charges they may be facing.