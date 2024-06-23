Two individuals were fatally shot last night in an apartment parking lot in West Houston. The victims, a young man, and a woman, died at the scene.

The incident unfolded at 1300 North Post Oak around 10:45 p.m. following an altercation witnessed by an onlooker. Initial reports indicate a confrontation between the man and another man and woman, which escalated into gunfire. The witness, who heard the shots and rushed outside, discovered both victims near a parked truck, by its passenger and driver doors.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man, reportedly fled the scene, possibly in a black SUV. Law enforcement is actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect and determine the motive behind the shooting.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims pending notification of their families. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this double homicide is urged to contact local law enforcement. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.