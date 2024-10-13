A man is dead after his BMW crashed into a house in northwest Houston. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Hollister Road when the car left the roadway and collided with the side of the home, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to contain the flames before they spread to the house.

Authorities say the man, 59, was rushed to the hospital by emergency responders but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.

Earlier that evening, neighbors reported that the man, who lived nearby, had been acting erratically, knocking on doors and claiming to have people’s keys.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death as investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.