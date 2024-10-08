Houston crime: Deundrea Ford’s disappearance ends with body discovery in Dallas and murder charge

The Brief The body of 22-year-old Deundrea Ford has been found, confirming the outcome of her disappearance. Authorities have charged 51-year-old Yoland J. Washington with murder in connection to her death,



The body of 22-year-old Deundrea Ford has been found. The Dallas County Medical Examiner records confirm her remains were discovered in a culvert on Luna Road in Dallas on September 25.

In connection with Ford's death, Yoland J. Washington, 51, has been charged with murder. He is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail and will be extradited to Harris County. Washington was initially arrested on unrelated charges before evidence linked him to Ford’s disappearance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Ford was last seen on September 21, 2023, getting into a white Ford Transit van outside Diva's Bikini Sports Bar around 1 a.m. Surveillance footage shows her and the unidentified man sitting in the van for over an hour before driving away in a direction not covered by the club’s cameras.

Friends and family reported losing contact with Ford shortly after she got into the van, leading them to file a missing person report the same day.