A dispute over a parking spot turned deadly last night at Ltd. Med Center Apartment in southwest Houston, resulting in the tragic death of one person.

According to Acting Chief Satterwhite of the Houston Police Department, what initially started as a verbal argument between two groups escalated into a physical altercation. The situation escalated further when one individual brandished a firearm and discharged it into the air. In response, another person involved drew their own firearm and shot at the opposing individual, resulting in at least one gunshot wound.

In a turn of events, a family member of the victim attempted to drive away and accidentally ran over the victim. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the injured person later died from their injuries.

Acting Chief Satterwhite condemned the violence as unnecessary and urged against using firearms to settle disputes. "It didn’t have to be this way" he emphasized.

Surveillance footage captured multiple aspects of the incident. Several individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Mayor Whitmire also expressed sadness over the incident, stating, "It’s just sad to see people settle their dispute in such a violent fashion.."

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, seeking further details to understand the sequence of events leading to the loss of life.