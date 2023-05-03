Authorities have a thief behind bars after uncovering a treasure chest of stolen goods in Houston.

It's unclear where the arrest took place or how everything unfolded, but according to a tweet by Chief Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened sometime Tuesday night.

An unidentified man was arrested in connection with several mail thefts/fraud in the Houston-area. He was later found to be in possession of drugs, $55,000 in cash, stolen gift cards including debit and credit cards, as well as stolen checks, unopened mail, counterfeit mail keys, and a stolen vehicle!

The man was booked in Harris County Jail and facing several charges, which as of this writing, have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.