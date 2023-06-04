Houston Crime: Man shot to death on Bissonnet, possible shooter in custody

Authorities are looking into what caused a deadly shooting in southwest Harris County Saturday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m., according to HCSO deputies, in the 13100 block of Bissonnet. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, 35, dead.

(Photo: OnScene Houston)

Based on preliminary details shared by Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO's Homicide Division at the scene, the man was shot and killed following some altercation with the suspected shooter.

Officials have tentatively identified the shooter as a man in his 40s, who fled the scene but was caught shortly afterward while deputies were responding to a crash, where he failed to stop and render aid.

(Photo: OnScene Houston)

It's unclear, as of this writing, what charges the shooter will face, but an investigation remains underway.