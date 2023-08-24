Houston crime: Auto Zone robbery suspect sentenced to 300 months behind bars

One Houston resident has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars after being convicted on two counts of Hobbs Act robberies in Houston in 2022.

According to a release, Dominique Andrews pleaded guilty May 2 after admitting he robbed two Auto Zone locations in Houston.

Officials said during one of the two robberies Andrews fired a weapon during one of the robberies.

U.S. District Court Judge David Hittner handed Andrews the 180-month term for the two robberies and 120 months for the firearms discharge, which must be served consecutively to the other sentence.

Officials stated that the court noted Andrews had a significant criminal history of violence and stated that an upward variance from the sentencing guidelines was warranted.

"The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Crime Gun Strike Force will continue to aggressively investigate armed robbery crews not only to remove criminals from the streets but to reduce the trauma endured by the victims involved in these violent crimes," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

Back on February 4, 2022, Andrews entered the Auto Zone on Cullen Boulevard and robbed an employee at gunpoint. He displayed a firearm and demanded money from the victim. During the incident, Andrews also took two car scanners.

Then on the same day, Andrews went to another Auto Zone on Telephone Road where he again displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee. During that robbery, Andrews fired multiple rounds, and got more money and fled the scene.

Authorities said Andrews has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.