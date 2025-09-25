Murder suspect extradited to Houston for 20-year case, police say

The Brief Cornelius Ray was found dead in his apartment in January 2005. Luis Castillo was identified as the suspect, but he reportedly fled to Mexico. Castillo was located 16 years later and was extradited to Harris County this week.



A man has been extradited back to Houston for allegedly killing a man in his apartment over 20 years ago.

What we know:

Police say 25-year-old Cornelius Ray was fatally shot on January 10, 2025.

An apartment manager went to check on Ray after his friends hadn't been able to reach him for several days. He was found dead in his bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Luis Uriel Castillo, 39, was identified as a suspect that same month, but he allegedly fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting.

According to police, the FBI located Castillo in Mexico in 2021. He was extradited on Wednesday, Sept. 24, and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Records say Castillo has been charged with murder and his bond has been set at $1 million.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.