Two men are behind bars after authorities say they sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy in north Harris County.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said constable deputies with Precinct 1 were called to reports of a sexual assault in the 5300 block of Cherie Crest Ct near N Houston Rosslyn and West Montgomery.

That's when investigators met with an unidentified boy, 17, who was "attacked and raped," the Sheriff said. The attackers were later identified as Larry Palmer, 25, and Gary Hawkins, 28, alleging he met one of the attackers on a dating app.

Larry Palmer (L) and Gary Hawkins (R) in PC Court

The teenage survivor was taken to a hospital and at last check, in fair condition.

Meanwhile, both Hawkins and Palmer are charged with aggravated sexual assault and have had their bonds set at $100,000.