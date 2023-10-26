A Harris County grand jury will review a case that involved a man being shot by a 15-year-old girl in the early hours of July 7th in south Houston.

Dwayne Vences, 33, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the driver's seat of a black Nissan Altima in a moving lane of traffic at 4800 Neal Street around 2:55 a.m. Houston Fire Department later pronounced him dead on the scene.

After investigating, the police identified the shooter as a 15-year-old girl. She claims she shot Vences in self-defense. After consultation with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the case is going to a grand jury.

The grand jury will review the evidence and determine whether charges should be filed in connection with the shooting.