Houston crime: 14-year-old killed in shooting, police searching for suspect

A 14-year-old is dead following a shooting that occurred in Houston on Friday night, officials said.

What we know:

Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Harbor around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Officials said they were initially called out for a report of a drive-by shooting.

However, officials said, when they arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old male victim.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said, according to report, the victim was with friends at a home on Harbor Street when he received a call from the suspect.

Police stated the victim and the suspect engaged in an argument over the phone that escalated.

Shortly after the argument, officials said the suspect arrived at the location and began shooting into the vehicle where the victim was sitting.

The Houston Police Department Homicide Division has been notified and will be investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say what the argument was about.

No information about the suspect was provided.

The victim's name has not yet been released.