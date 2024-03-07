A woman has been charged after a crash left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

Houston police say Tesa Teshea Hailey, 30, was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Tidwell Road.

Police say Hailey was driving westbound when her vehicle struck a curb, went onto the sidewalk and went through a chain-link fence and a wooden fence.

The front seat passenger, a man whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hailey was taken to the hospital. Police say she was found to be intoxicated and charged in the crash.