A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road on Wednesday morning, Houston police say.

The deadly crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Westheimer Road at Sage Road.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver returned to the scene.

An investigation is underway.