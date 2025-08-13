West Houston: Westheimer car crash kills one, police say
HOUSTON - Houston detectives are investigating a deadly crash on Westheimer Road on the west side of town.
Houston traffic: Westheimer Road crash
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Westheimer near West Houston Center Boulevard and Gray Falls Drive.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. One person has been pronounced deceased.
Detectives with HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division are investigating.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no confirmed information on what caused the crash.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department