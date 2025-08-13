West Houston: Westheimer car crash kills one, police say

The Brief The crash was reported on Westheimer Road near Houston Center Boulevard. One person has been pronounced deceased. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Houston detectives are investigating a deadly crash on Westheimer Road on the west side of town.

Houston traffic: Westheimer Road crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Westheimer near West Houston Center Boulevard and Gray Falls Drive.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. One person has been pronounced deceased.

Detectives with HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division are investigating.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no confirmed information on what caused the crash.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.