A pedestrian died after being struck by an off-duty Houston Police Department lieutenant on the I-610 West Loop, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the 700 block of the West Loop near I-10.

Police say the police lieutenant was in an unmarked city vehicle at the time of the crash. After the pedestrian was struck, police say an SUV also crashed into the back of the lieutenant’s vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The police lieutenant and the two occupants of the SUV were not injured.

The HPD lieutenant will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The roadway reopened just before 7 a.m.