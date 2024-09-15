Two people were killed early this morning after a Jeep veered off State Highway 288 in Houston, struck a pole, and caught fire. The crash happened near the 6120 block of the highway, according to Houston police.

The male driver and female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have yet to determine why the vehicle left the road, and no signs of braking were found before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, with police working to uncover further details.