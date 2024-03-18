Houston crash: Portion of North Freeway closed following deadly auto-pedestrian crash

The Houston Police Department has closed part of the North Freeway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Monday night.

Details are limited, but authorities said the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on the North Freeway at West Mount Houston.

No other details have been released.

Traffic is backed up heavily in the area at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.