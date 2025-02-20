Houston crash: Person fatally struck by vehicle on Gulf Freeway feeder road

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Man struck by vehicle while trying to cross Gulf Freeway feeder road

What we know:

Houston police said the incident occurred near the intersection of Gulf Freeway at Featherwood Drive.

Witnesses told authorities a person tried to cross the feeder road of Gulf Freeway.

Police were told by witnesses that they saw a man in the right-hand lane of traffic.

That's when, authorities said, the driver of a white SUV came up the right lane of traffic and struck the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the man is believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

The driver of the white SUV did stop on the scene and is talking with police.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information as to the identity of the victim.