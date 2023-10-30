The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian walking across a road and man driving on Monday.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing 6100 block of Winsome Lane when the driver hit the pedestrian around 11:20pm.

Lighting conditions in the area are considered poor, which could a factor that contributed to the incident.

Police say the driver did not see the pedestrian until it was too late and struck him. The driver immediately stopped after the crash, waiting on authorities to arrive.

Soon after, the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead. According to officials the driver did not show signs of intoxication.

Authorities are not sure if the driver was speeding or not, as well as the identity of the pedestrian.

The investigation is still open and police say they will release more information as the investigation continues.