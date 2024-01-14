Houston crash: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on West Mount Houston, police investigating

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on West Mount Houston last Saturday night in Houston, officials said.

The crash occurred in the 2500 block of West Mount Houston, just before 10 p.m.

Officials said a pedestrian crossed the roadway outside a designated crosswalk that had no outside artificial lighting.

We're told a Precinct 1 Constable's video camera captured the crash, showing the pedestrian crossing the road.

Officials said a black truck struck the pedestrian, causing the pedestrian to be knocked down approximately 150 feet.

The driver and the passenger of the truck were checked for intoxication by authorities, and no signs were found.

The driver and the passenger didn't leave the scene of the accident.