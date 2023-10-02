Houston police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was found dead in a car that was pulled from Brays Bayou.

Police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle in the 2700 block of Renshaw Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The HPD Dive Team recovered a gray Ford Mustang that was submerged in the bayou. Police say a man was found dead inside the vehicle.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say the driver was traveling northbound on Renshaw Street and drove into a private driveway. Police say the driveway led to a grassy embankment, and the vehicle then went into the bayou.

The investigation into the crash continues.