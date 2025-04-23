Houston crash: Major crash shuts down Gulf Freeway before Almeda Genoa Road, 4 vehicles involved

The Brief A portion of Gulf Freeway southbound is closed following a major crash before Almeda Genoa Road. Officials said the crash involved at least four vehicles, including a motorcycle. Authorities stated the freeway will be shut down for hours while officials investigate.



An investigation is underway following a major crash involving multiple vehicles on the Gulf Freeway, officials said.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred on the Gulf Freeway southbound, just before Almeda Genoa Road.

Harris County officials said the crash involved at least four vehicles, including a motorcycle.

Traffic in the area is being forced off the highway as officials are on the scene investigating.

Officials said the freeway will be shut down for hours while officials are on the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information as far as possible injuries in connection with the crash.