Houston police say a driver crashed into an officer’s patrol car and a stalled vehicle on the feeder road of a highway on Sunday night.

The officer and two people in the stalled vehicle were taken to the hospital, but none of them appear to have been seriously injured, police say.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on the westbound feeder road of the I-10 Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road.

According to police, an officer on patrol spotted a Chevy Bolt that had run out of charge and stalled on the feeder road just before the entrance ramp to the mainlanes.

The officer, with emergency equipment activated, got behind the stalled vehicle to block traffic while waiting for a wrecker, police say.

Another vehicle, a BMW, was traveling at highway speeds as the driver exited the freeway just down the street, authorities say.

According to police, the BMW driver, who was fatigued, wasn’t sure which lane the officer was in and thought the officer was moving. He ended up swerving to try to avoid them but struck the officer’s vehicle and the stalled Bolt, authorities say.

Houston police investigate a crash on the feeder road of the Katy Freeway.

The officer sustained a gash to the back of his head but was reportedly conscious and able to walk around on his own. He was transported to the hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the Bolt were also taken to the hospital with possible injuries.

Police say the driver of the BMW remained at the scene, had no signs of impairment and was cooperating with the investigation.