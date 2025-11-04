Houston crash involving at least 3 vehicles cleared on State Highway 225 Westbound before I-610

The Brief A crash involving at least three vehicles slowed traffic on State Highway 225 in the westbound lanes. According to Houston Transtar, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. just before I-610.



UPDATE: According to Houston Transtar, the crash was cleared just before 7:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash involving at least three vehicles is slowing traffic on State Highway 225 in the westbound lanes.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. just before I-610.

Officials said the right shoulder, right lane, and two center lanes are closed.

Traffic is very slow in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or find an alternate route.

What we don't know:

No word yet on any injuries.