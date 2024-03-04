A toddler is in critical condition and a man is in the hospital after the Uber the family was riding in crashed on Sunday night, Houston police say.

Police say the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when the Uber driver and the driver of a pickup truck got into a crash near Deer Trail Drive and Gillespie Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

After the crash, the pickup truck fled, and the Uber driver – who had three passengers – followed the other vehicle, police say.

Houston police investigate a crash along the North Freeway.

The vehicles were traveling along the North Freeway northbound service road near West Road when they reportedly tried to make the U-turn.

MORE NEWS: Boy shot to death while sleeping in Harris County apartment

Police say the pickup truck hit the curb and a column and continued driving away, and the Uber driver crashed into a traffic control box.

A 3-year-old girl in the Uber was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a male passenger was also taken to the hospital, police say. The Uber driver remained at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was detained a short distance away and showed signs of intoxication.

The investigation into the incident continues.