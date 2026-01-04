Teen dies after minibike crash during police chase near Cloverleaf area, officials say

article

The Brief A teenager riding an unauthorized minibike died Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a vehicle in Harris County. The crash happened during a brief two-minute pursuit after the rider drove on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a turning car. The victim's exact age and identity have not been confirmed, and investigators are still working to determine why the rider failed to stop.



A person appearing to be in their early teens died Saturday afternoon after fleeing from a traffic stop on an unauthorized minibike and crashing into a vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Fatal mini bike crash in Harris County

What we know:

The incident began shortly after 1:30 p.m. when a sergeant in a marked patrol unit spotted a person riding an unauthorized minibike without a helmet on Wallisville Road.

Officials say the sergeant tried to stop the bike, but the rider drove off, sped through a parking lot, and went back onto the roadway.

During the brief chase, which allegedly lasted about two minutes, the rider drove on the wrong side of the road and in the center lane. The sergeant, who remained on the right side of the roadway, was delayed by traffic at the intersection of Wallisville and Uvalde Roads.

As the sergeant cleared the intersection, officials say the minibike crashed into a Ford Expedition that was turning onto Wallisville from a private parking lot.

The rider died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators say they are not sure why the rider did not stop.

The suspect has not been identified. While the victim’s exact age has not been confirmed, officials at the scene described him as appearing to be in his early teens. A press release later confirmed that the rider was a minor.

What you can do:

Authorities urged parents to keep unauthorized vehicles off public roads and reminded riders to always wear helmets.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

Investigations underway

What's next:

The sheriff's office's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

The office's Internal Affairs Unit is doing a separate investigation to see if authorities followed the correct procedures.