Houston crash: Authorities on scene of deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Synott

By
Published  November 11, 2024 7:35pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Monday evening. 

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred in the 6600 block of Synott around 6 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

No other details have been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 