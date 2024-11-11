Houston crash: Authorities on scene of deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Synott

The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred in the 6600 block of Synott around 6 p.m.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.