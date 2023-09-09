Houston crash: 18-wheeler seen hanging off main lanes near Eastex Freeway

Harris County authorities are at the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler near north Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to Eastex Freeway, southbound near Lauder, after receiving reports of an 18-wheeler hanging off the mainlanes.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

"Please slow down and be aware of standing water on our roadways," Gonzalez tweeted.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez via Twitter)

Three southbound lanes at Aldine Bender are open at this time, authorities say.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.