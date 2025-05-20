Houston crash: 1 killed in crash involving cement truck

The Brief A deadly crash involving a cement truck is underway in Houston. The crash occurred at the intersection of Schurmier Road and Cullen Boulevard. Authorities said the crash involved a cement truck and a vehicle.



Authorities are on scene investigating following a deadly crash involving a cement truck on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of Schurmier Road and Cullen Boulevard around 1:35 p.m.

According to Houston police, one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Photo from over the scene in Houston (Source: SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash occurred as it’s still under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.