Houston crash: 1 killed in crash involving cement truck

Published  May 20, 2025 4:18pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • A deadly crash involving a cement truck is underway in Houston. 
    • The crash occurred at the intersection of Schurmier Road and Cullen Boulevard. 
    • Authorities said the crash involved a cement truck and a vehicle. 

HOUSTON - Authorities are on scene investigating following a deadly crash involving a cement truck on Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of Schurmier Road and Cullen Boulevard around 1:35 p.m. 

According to Houston police, one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash occurred as it’s still under investigation. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

