Houston crash: 1 killed in crash involving cement truck
HOUSTON - Authorities are on scene investigating following a deadly crash involving a cement truck on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of Schurmier Road and Cullen Boulevard around 1:35 p.m.
According to Houston police, one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Photo from over the scene in Houston (Source: SkyFOX)
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the crash occurred as it’s still under investigation.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department.