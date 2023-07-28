Houston crash: 1 killed after accident involving 18-wheeler, bicyclist

Houston police are investigating a deadly accident in southeast Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but officials say an accident occurred between an 18-wheeler and a bicyclist around 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening in the 11000 block of Fuqua.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to police, the accident was deadly,

The incident is under investigation. We will continue to update this story as it develops.