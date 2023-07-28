"I can think of very few times in my career that didn't involve somebody shooting at me that I was more scared in my life than that night," said veteran Houston Police Department Sergeant Don Egdorf.

It happened eight years ago but it feels like it was yesterday to Egdorf.

He was off and, on his way, home when he spotted a young man on a bridge.

"As soon as that kid made that move up on that wall, I couldn't go anywhere. Except stay out there and try to keep him from doing something that's just unthinkable," Egdorf said.

The veteran sergeant spent the bulk of his career working DWIs and fatal crashes.

"And I've had some CRT trading crisis intervention training, but it was never my forte," said Egdorf.

"I first heard this story right after it happened, and it struck me as powerful then," said Glen Muse Owner and Creative Director of Texas-Pictures.

Muse recently turned the sudden and terrifying encounter into a 14-minute documentary called "A Man on the Bridge" on YouTube.

"He isn't judgemental. He isn't confrontational. He doesn't make any of it urgent," Muse said.

Egdorf talks the barefoot teen into dropping the stick he's holding.

"He's upset. He's crying. Didn't want to say a whole lot about what's going on other than if you get any closer I'm going to jump," Egdorf said.

The sergeant goes into dad mode.

He's got a son about the same age. Through his tears, the young man asks Egdorf for a hug.

"It made him feel good, and it gave him enough comfort to step away from where he was and come over to me," he said.

"I think everyone who sees it will benefit from it," said Muse.

