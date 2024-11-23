One woman is dead and two others injured after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree early Saturday morning in west Houston area.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens reports three women in their 20s were supposedly driving home after being out when the sedan they were in veered off the road in the 600 block of North Eldridge Parkway and struck a tree around 1 a.m.

The woman seated in the back was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. Authorities say the driver and front passenger were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

During their investigation, police found open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle and preliminary findings suggest alcohol consumption may have contributed to the crash.

However, investigators are continuing to determine the exact cause of the incident and whether anyone is at fault.