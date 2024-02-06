Houston County crime: 3 suspects sought following convenience store robbery

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating three men who are responsible for a shoplifting turned aggravated robbery.

Authorities said the robbery occurred on Dec. 4, 2023 around 12 p.m. at a convenience store located on the 6200 block of W. Fuqua.

Officials said the three males initially walked into the store and attempted to purchase cigarettes. But when the clerk asked for identification, the males refused and walked out of the store.

A few moments later, authorities said the males went back inside the store, grabbed various items, and then walked out without paying for it.

In the surveillance video, store employees followed the suspects outside the store in an attempt to get the merchandise.

Officials said during the confrontation, one of the males showed a handgun in his waistband while another suspect attempted to fight the store clerk. That's when the employees backed away as the suspects fled the location on foot.

The suspects are described as follows:

- Suspect #1 is a Black male, around 5'8" tall, last seen wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts

- Suspect #2 is a Black male, between 5'9" to 6'1" tall, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants

- Suspect #3 is a Black male, between 5'9" tall to 6'1" tall, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.