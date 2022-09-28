Houston contestant joins Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 premieres September 29

Get familiar with Chef Abe Sanchez from Houston. He will be competing on the blue team on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21, Battle of The Ages, where young chefs verse the old school chefs.

Chef Abe, a graduate of Galena Park High School and the Culinary Institute of Lenotre, has worked throughout the city at hotels and establishments including Doris Metropolitan Steakhouse.

Reporter Coco Dominguez caught up with the chef at his former employer, who says he’s excited to show the world the same skills he showed Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Watch Hell’s Kitchen Thursday nights on FOX 26.