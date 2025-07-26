Downtown Houston residents, business owners weigh in on potential e-scooter ban

The Brief Houston city leaders are considering a ban on e-scooters in downtown, midtown, and east downtown, which could affect riders and businesses relying on them. Some residents and business owners advocate for regulation rather than a complete ban, citing issues with unregulated vendors. During a city council meeting, supporters of the ban highlighted safety concerns, while business owners emphasized the need for better enforcement of existing rules.



Houston city leaders are reviewing a potential ban on electric scooters in the downtown area, a move that could impact both riders and shop owners who rely on them for business.

Houston e-scooter ban

What we know:

Houston's city council is deliberating on whether to prohibit e-scooters in downtown, midtown, and east downtown. While some residents and business owners express concerns, others advocate for regulation rather than an outright ban.

What they're saying:

China, a parent and frequent e-scooter user, opposes the ban.

"No, I don’t think they should be banned because it’s a good way to get around," she said. "We’ve been able to see a lot in a short amount of time because of the speed that they go and being able to see more versus walking."

Georgene Rosales, owner of Htown Scooters, supports some restrictions.

"We tell our customers Discovery Green is off limits. Do they listen all the time? I’m not sure, but there are signs and fines if you go in there," she explained.

Business owners are generally against the ban but agree on the need for rules and regulations.

"The problem isn’t scooters. The problem is unregulated illegal vendors who are bypassing the city’s own rules," one business owner noted. "I just hope there’s more restrictions where there’s better control."

The other side:

During a city council meeting on Thursday, Todd Holman from Houston First expressed strong support for the ban.

"Our experience extends beyond a simple nuisance or inconvenience. There’s no regard to rules, regulation, and often an attempt to create chaos and cause harm," he stated.