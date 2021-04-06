Houston Community College going ahead with virtual options for Spring 2021 graduation students
HOUSTON - Houston Community College is moving forward with virtual options for graduating students in Spring 2021.
The decision isn’t sitting well with students, including a mother of seven, who has launched a Change.org petition to get the decision reversed.
She and her husband, who is also graduating this semester, discuss why they feel they should be allowed to graduate in person.
The Isiah Factor requested an interview with HCC on this topic, but were given the statement below.