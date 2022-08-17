Houston Comic premieres new Netflix comedy series

Comedian Mo Amer has always been vocal about his journey as a Palestinian refugee, and now he’s able to put all of that into a lighthearted comedy series for Netflix titled ‘MO.’

It’s the first-ever narrative sitcom to be filmed in Houston. Amer says that was a big part of pitching the show to Netflix, he wanted to make sure it was authentic and showed his life in Houston and the transition that brought him there.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Mo says it wasn’t easy fleeing to Houston, but with the resilience of his mother and family, they were not only able survive but also thrive.

Although it does have funny moments, it does address the immigrant and refugee experience and the hardships that come with it.

The idea to expand on his comedy came about after Mo was speaking with his good friend comedian Dave Chappell, whom he has opened for many, many times.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

He invited a couple of his Houston friends to be a part of it including artists Bun B, Tobe Nwigwe and Paul Wall.

MO will be out on Netflix on August 24.