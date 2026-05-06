Person of interest sought in deadly shooting outside SE Houston club

The Brief Police are looking to question Rudy Gomez Jr. about a deadly April shooting. He is not charged in this case. The shooting happened outside a gentleman's club along the Gulf Freeway, killing one man and injuring another. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Police are looking to question a man about a deadly shooting that happened outside a southeast Houston club last month.

Paradise City club shooting: Man sought for questioning

What we know:

Police shared on Wednesday that they are looking to question 21-year-old Rudy Gomez Jr. about the April 4 shooting outside the Paradise City gentleman's club.

In a press release, police emphasized that Gomez is not charged in the shooting.

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about 5 a.m. on April 4 outside the club, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road.

Police found an unresponsive man in the club parking lot, and another man was found injured inside the building.

The man in the parking lot, later identified as 33-year-old Miguel Padila, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police believe both victims were bystanders in the shooting that started from inside the club.

Days later, police shared surveillance footage in hopes of identifying six persons of interest. The six were said to be three men and three women, and police believe they drove off in a red or maroon sedan and a white SUV.

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What we don't know:

Other than the deceased victim, no one involved has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call 911

Call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)