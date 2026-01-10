Three detained during raid at Westchase-area after-hours club, police say

The Brief Houston authorities raided a club reportedly named "B Rabbit" on South Gessner early Saturday morning. Officials say the club was closed last year due to reported hazards, and it's claimed to be tied to criminal activity. Police emphasize that legal clubs in Houston are supposed to close at 2 a.m.



Three people are reportedly facing charges after Houston Police raided an after-hours club in the Westchase area overnight.

Houston crime: Westchase club raid

What we know:

Police raided a club by South Gessner Road and Westpark Drive early Saturday morning. Police say the club is called "B Rabbit."

Three people were reportedly detained during the raid, and police seized items inside the club. Court records confirmed two people were charged with a misdemeanor liquor violation for allegedly selling beer past legal hours.

Assistant HPD Chief James Skelton said the club was running regularly during normal hours, then transitioned to an after-hours club after 2 a.m.

According to HPD Capt. Tim Trometer, fire marshals shut the club down in Oct. 2025 due to hazards.

Capt. Trometer also said several complaints were made about the club, and it's tied to criminal activity such as shootings and DWI crashes, including a crash that killed a person on their way to work.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify anyone who was detained.

‘Go home at 2 o’clock'

What they're saying:

While providing details about the raid, Assist. Chief Skelton emphasized that clubs in Houston are supposed to close at 2 a.m. Clubgoers are advised to go home at that time for the sake of their safety.

"These roads are dangerous. [There are] multiple fatalities every single day in this city, and we get calls up to five and six o'clock in the morning of drunk drivers on our roadway," said Assist. Chief Skelton. "We want you to have a good time, and we want you to go home at two o'clock."