Houston city council member tests positive for COVID-19

Houston City Councilmember Letitia Plummer has tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on Monday. Plummer told FOX 26 that she started feeling bad on Thursday and got tested on Friday.

She just got results back on Monday and is self-quarantining at home.

“I am praying for Councilmember Letitia Plummer’s speedy recovery as she isolates at home," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference Monday. "Based on my observations, she has been careful to protect her health and the safety of those around her by practicing social distancing and wearing facial coverings.



Mayor Turner added that Plummer has kept a busy schedule at her two dental practices and has been distributing masks and organizing food giveaways in the community.

Plummer says that all of her kids tested negative.



