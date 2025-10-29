Houston City Council approves purchase of East Downtown property for homeless facility

The Brief Houston City Council approved the purchase of a property in East Downtown to create a centralized homeless intake facility. City housing and public safety leaders say the "Super Hub" will serve as a "front door" for individuals experiencing homelessness. Some nearby residents have pushed back against the plan.



On Wednesday, Houston City Council approved the purchase of a property in East Downtown to create Houston’s first centralized homeless intake facility.

City’s plan: A ‘front door’ to services and safety

The project is set to take shape at 419 Emancipation Avenue.

City housing and public safety leaders say the "Super Hub" will serve as a "front door" for individuals experiencing homelessness, connecting them to immediate safety, healthcare, psychiatric support, and substance abuse programs. The facility would house 150 to 225 people and function as an alternative to citations or jail for those sleeping in public spaces.

According to the city’s presentation, the hub aims to fill major service gaps, including limited shelter capacity for single adults, restricted intake hours, and a lack of resources for those with severe mental illness or substance use disorders.

The cost of operation

The project is part of a broader three-year, $168 million "Ramp Up Plan," jointly funded by the City of Houston, Harris County, and private foundations. City officials say $33 million has already been committed, with the county pledging $8 million and philanthropic organizations contributing $6 million so far.

Annual operating costs for the downtown facility are estimated between $10 million and $14 million, not including housing subsidies and wrap-around support. The city plans to partner with nonprofit service providers experienced in managing clients with complex health and behavioral needs.

"This is not a shelter — it’s a navigation center," Councilmember-At-Large Twila Carter, who supports the plan, said earlier this month. "You can't very well address a problem in a community unless you go into a community."

Earlier this month, Mayor John Whitmire defended the project, assuring residents that public safety will remain a top priority.

"I can almost guarantee you that you will like the outcome," Whitmire said. "You won’t be dealing with urination on the street. You won’t be dealing with nudity. These folks are going to get the help that they so badly need…I can almost guarantee you that you will like the outcome....I would hope that you would come back in six months and tell us we were right."

Residents push back over safety concerns

The other side:

Opponents argue the city has rushed the proposal and failed to adequately inform residents of its scope and impact. Critics say the location — near homes, small businesses, and venues slated to host World Cup 2026 events — poses safety and economic risks.

"I want to see this plan. You're not giving us enough time to see this plan," says one concerned resident in the community meeting at Settegast Park Community Center earlier this month. A press conference was held beforehand by journalist Wayne Dolcefino. He was joined by several residents of the Stanford Lofts - a condominium located two minutes from the proposed location.

"It's going to be a dangerous situation for the homeless and the community," said resident Steve Brown.