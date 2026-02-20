Suspect photos released in deadly shooting at Chinatown apartment complex

The Brief 31-year-old Carlos Padilla was shot and killed in October at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive. Police released photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in a deadly shooting last year at a Chinatown apartment complex.

Houston crime: Chinatown apartment shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct. 21, 2025, at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive, near West Beltway 8 and the Westpark Tollway.

Police say the victim, now identified as 31-year-old Carlos Padilla, was followed into the complex by a male in a ski mask. The suspect reportedly got out of a van, ran up to Padilla, shot him, and fled.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man shot, killed by masked suspect at Houston Chinatown apartment complex, police say

What we know:

On Friday, police released photos of the masked suspect and the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle photo shows a black Dodge van with the Texas license plate XGC0761.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)