Suspect photos released in deadly shooting at Chinatown apartment complex

By
Published  February 20, 2026 5:13pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • 31-year-old Carlos Padilla was shot and killed in October at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive.
    • Police released photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Houston Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in a deadly shooting last year at a Chinatown apartment complex.

Houston crime: Chinatown apartment shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct. 21, 2025, at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive, near West Beltway 8 and the Westpark Tollway.

Police say the victim, now identified as 31-year-old Carlos Padilla, was followed into the complex by a male in a ski mask. The suspect reportedly got out of a van, ran up to Padilla, shot him, and fled.

What we know:

On Friday, police released photos of the masked suspect and the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle photo shows a black Dodge van with the Texas license plate XGC0761.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

