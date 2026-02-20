Suspect photos released in deadly shooting at Chinatown apartment complex
HOUSTON - Houston Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in a deadly shooting last year at a Chinatown apartment complex.
Houston crime: Chinatown apartment shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Oct. 21, 2025, at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive, near West Beltway 8 and the Westpark Tollway.
Police say the victim, now identified as 31-year-old Carlos Padilla, was followed into the complex by a male in a ski mask. The suspect reportedly got out of a van, ran up to Padilla, shot him, and fled.
PREVIOUS REPORT: Man shot, killed by masked suspect at Houston Chinatown apartment complex, police say
What we know:
On Friday, police released photos of the masked suspect and the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle photo shows a black Dodge van with the Texas license plate XGC0761.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting