Houston child molester sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Houston man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping a nine-year-old boy, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

"Children are the most vulnerable people in our society and when an adult victimizes them, it can mean life-long trauma," Ogg said.

Jesus Lizama, 53, sexually assaulted the child five Saturdays in a row at the victim’s home while he was babysitting, according to court records.

In one incident, Lizama dragged the boy from his bedroom and covered his mouth when he tried to scream for help, court records show. He threatened to kill the boy or his sibling if he told anyone about the abuse.

Lizama pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child on Tuesday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"The victim’s parents entrusted him to take care of their child and he violated that trust," Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum said. "It’s a sickening and heinous crime, and it is absolutely heartbreaking for the victim and the family."

