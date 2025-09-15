Houston child hit by pickup truck after getting off METRO bus

article

The Brief A child was hit by a pickup truck after getting off of a METRO bus. Officials say the driver of the pickup truck did not stop. The child was reportedly alert and awake.



Officials say a pickup truck driver did not stop after hitting a child who had just gotten off of a METRO bus in southwest Houston.

Child hit by pickup truck

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wilcrest Drive and South Drive.

According to METRO, the child had exited the bus and didn’t see the pickup truck that was oncoming.

Officials say the pickup truck hit the child and didn’t stop to render aid.

What we don't know:

The child’s condition is not known at this time, but officials say the child was alert and awake following the crash.

There is no description of the pickup truck or the driver involved in the incident.