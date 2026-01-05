Houston: Changes to service days for depositories, environmental service centers announced
HOUSTON - The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department has adjusted the days of operation for its six neighborhood depositories and environmental service centers.
According to a release, the move is to enhance service and better meet the needs of Houston residents.
Officials said beginning on Monday, January 5, centers will now be open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Neighborhood depositories locations
North - 9003 N. Main
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday
Northwest - 14400 Sommermeyer
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday
Northeast - 5565 Kirkpatrick
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday
Southeast - 2240 Central Street
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday
South - 5100 Sunbeam
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday
Southwest - 10785 Southwest Freeway
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday
Environmental Service Center locations
South - 11400 S. Post Oak Road
North - 5614 Neches Street
Hours: Tuesdays and Wednesday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Sunday, Monday and Thursday - Closed
Hours: 2nd Thursday of the month, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Source: News release from City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department