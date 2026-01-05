Houston: Changes to service days for depositories, environmental service centers announced

The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department has adjusted the days of operation for its six neighborhood depositories and environmental service centers.

City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department announces operation hour changes

According to a release, the move is to enhance service and better meet the needs of Houston residents.

Officials said beginning on Monday, January 5, centers will now be open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Neighborhood depositories locations

North - 9003 N. Main

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Northwest - 14400 Sommermeyer

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Northeast - 5565 Kirkpatrick

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Southeast - 2240 Central Street

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

South - 5100 Sunbeam

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Southwest - 10785 Southwest Freeway

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Environmental Service Center locations

South - 11400 S. Post Oak Road

North - 5614 Neches Street

Hours: Tuesdays and Wednesday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Monday and Thursday - Closed

Hours: 2nd Thursday of the month, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.