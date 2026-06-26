Houston East Side street renamed following Cesar Chavez allegations

The Brief Houston’s Cesar Chavez Boulevard was officially renamed Joe E. Ramirez Boulevard following recent sexual assault allegations against the late labor leader. The new namesake, Joe E. "Chaco" Ramirez, was a decorated Korean War veteran and prisoner of war who spent his life serving the local Magnolia Park community. City leaders and family members gathered for an emotional dedication ceremony on the East Side, while local businesses were advised to update their addresses to the new name.



A historic shift took place on Houston's East Side on Friday morning as a well-traveled road received a brand-new identity. The street, formerly known as Cesar Chavez Boulevard, has been officially renamed Joe E. Ramirez Boulevard.

Houston Cesar Chaves Boulevard renamed

Why you should care:

The decision by the City of Houston comes in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the late labor leader Cesar Chavez that surfaced earlier this year, prompting city leaders and community members to seek a new name for the road.

After evaluating several options chosen by the community, officials selected a local military hero and community advocate.

Community and Leaders Gather for Dedication

Local perspective:

The renaming ceremony on Friday morning brought out a passionate crowd despite the Texas heat. Attendees included local neighborhood residents, military veterans, and high-profile city officials.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire was present to celebrate the transition alongside District I Council Member Joaquin Martinez, who spearheaded the name change initiative.

Who Was Joe E. "Chaco" Ramirez?

Photo courtesy of Joe Ramirez Jr.

The backstory:

The street’s new namesake has deep, historic ties to the immediate neighborhood:

Military Service: Ramirez was a decorated Korean War veteran who enlisted at age 18 after graduating from Sam Houston High School. During the war, he was shot five times and held as a prisoner of war (POW) for nearly three years.

Community Roots: Upon returning home from the war, he settled back into the Magnolia Park neighborhood, where he raised his family and spent decades serving as a dedicated community activist and guardian for his neighbors.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy of Joe Ramirez Jr.

‘He was my hero’

What they're saying:

The emotional impact of the day was deeply felt by the Ramirez family, who spoke about what it means to see "Chaco's" name permanently etched into Houston's map.

Brittany Ramirez Salazar, Granddaughter of Joe E. Ramirez

"He was my hero," Ramirez Salazar said. "He was an icon to me. He hung the moon and the stars always. That is what I'm most happy about with this, with this whole process, is that everybody's going to get to know what a great man he was."

"I hope that even future generations—generations that have no idea who he is—will take the time to Google him and be like, 'Man, I want to be like that. I want something named. I want to be recognized for something like that.' And that is what my hope is for this."

Mayor John Whitmire

"Thank you to so many," Whitmire said. "It's so rewarding for me, who represented the Greater East End and Magnolia in the city before we were able to redraw the districts and create a truly Hispanic district. So there's a lot to celebrate today. It's warm, but it's something worth being warm and hot about."

Councilman Joaquin Martinez

"His courage and sacrifice reflected the very best of who we are—a Houstonian who answered the call to serve and whose legacy continues to inspire our community," Martinez said. "For many people, a street is simply a name on the map. But when a community chooses to honor one of its own, it becomes something much greater. It becomes a reminder of values, sacrifices, and contributions that person represents. Today, Joe Ramirez Boulevard ensures that his story will remain a permanent part of Houston's history."

What Local Residents and Businesses Need to Know

What's next:

While the identity of the street is shifting, day-to-day operations in the neighborhood will remain steady.

Business Continuity: All existing businesses along the corridor will remain open and unchanged.

Address Adjustments: Local residents and patrons are advised to double-check and update address books to reflect the new Joe E. Ramirez Boulevard signs rolling out.