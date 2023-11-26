Houston cast member from Squid Game: The Challenge reality show shares exclusive behind the scenes scoop

Die-hard Squid Game fans can now watch the competition unfold in a new reality series called Squid Game: The Challenge. FOX 26 spoke exclusively with one of the cast members who's from Houston.

The Korean thriller, Squid Game, was ranked the most watched Netflix show of all time, with a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first 28 days after its premiere on the online streaming service.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

While the deaths in The Challenge may be fake, the $4.56 million dollar prize is very real.

Nearly 81,000 people from across the world applied for the show, according to Netflix. 456 were selected as finalists to compete, including Thomas Nguyen, 47, of Houston.

Nguyen said he currently works as a commercial real estate broker. He also has a background as an attorney and was one of the original co-founders of the famed South African cuisine restaurant, Peli Peli.

To learn more about Nguyen's journey on the show, click here.